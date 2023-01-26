Polymesh (POLYX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $100.12 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Polymesh token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000833 BTC on exchanges. Polymesh has a market cap of $100.12 million and $9.85 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.00404981 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,558.61 or 0.28428958 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00589246 BTC.

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 693,270,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Buying and Selling Polymesh

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 693,270,544.900708 with 559,187,420.108406 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.19118785 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $14,355,764.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

