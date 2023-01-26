Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.82 million. Popular had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share.
Popular Stock Down 2.4 %
Popular stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.58. 109,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.73. Popular has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $95.28.
Popular Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Popular’s payout ratio is 16.01%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Popular by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 51.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 22.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Popular
Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.
