Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Premier Financial has a payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $853.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.24. Premier Financial has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $80.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.37 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Analysts anticipate that Premier Financial will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Activity at Premier Financial

In related news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $29,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,014.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Premier Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.