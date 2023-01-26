Presearch Market Cap Reaches $18.48 Million (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 25th. Presearch has a total market cap of $18.48 million and $83,582.83 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Presearch has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One Presearch token can currently be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Presearch

Presearch’s launch date was July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

