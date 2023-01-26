Presearch (PRE) Market Cap Reaches $18.54 Million

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Presearch has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. Presearch has a market cap of $18.54 million and $83,587.64 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Presearch token can now be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000203 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

