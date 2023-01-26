Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SQFTP)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTPGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

SQFTP stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. Presidio Property Trust has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $24.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.49.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

