Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,903 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $19.70 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.28.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 target price (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.99.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

