Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,359 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 860.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

DexCom stock opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 191.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,819 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,063 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

