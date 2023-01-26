Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,560 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 153,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,273,000 after acquiring an additional 48,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.39.

NYSE PXD opened at $236.22 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $200.09 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.34.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 30.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

