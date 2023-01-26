Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.28.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $146.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.58. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $329.49.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

