Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,194 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in eBay by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,523,599 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $556,632,000 after acquiring an additional 87,950 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,926,561 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $288,629,000 after buying an additional 597,447 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,926,387 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $396,604,000 after buying an additional 27,314 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 6,417,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $267,417,000 after buying an additional 394,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,350,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $264,634,000 after buying an additional 1,590,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $49.30 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.28.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $420,993.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $420,993.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $180,587.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,714.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.