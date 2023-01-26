Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.50.

CDNS stock opened at $183.50 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.72.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $6,506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 996,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,161,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,250 shares of company stock valued at $22,415,385. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

