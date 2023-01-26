Profund Advisors LLC Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Newmont by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 59,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 15,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 30.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.07.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $55.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.