Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,593 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.60 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

