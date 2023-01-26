Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,652,000 after purchasing an additional 553,782 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,867,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,058,000 after purchasing an additional 101,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,823,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,371,000 after purchasing an additional 57,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,342,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,054.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,054.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $186,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,563 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $122.48 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $143.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day moving average of $119.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.