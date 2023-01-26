Profund Advisors LLC Sells 169 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 58.1% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,624,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,291.50.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,130.64 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,275.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $930.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $895.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.55 and a beta of 1.53.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

