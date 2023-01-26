Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,577 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Linde by 353.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,157,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,869,000 after buying an additional 902,512 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,460,112,000 after acquiring an additional 703,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,938,416,000 after acquiring an additional 689,308 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Linde by 1,351.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 536,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,309,000 after purchasing an additional 499,690 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.69.

Linde Stock Down 0.7 %

LIN stock opened at $326.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $347.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.50.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

