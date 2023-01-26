Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,491 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fortinet by 395.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Fortinet by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fortinet by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Fortinet by 407.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,399 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $52.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.34.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

