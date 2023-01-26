Profund Advisors LLC Sells 6,676 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $129.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.59 and a 200 day moving average of $106.73. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $130.85.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.18%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

