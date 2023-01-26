Profund Advisors LLC Sells 877 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 95.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,634,901.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,925,729.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 296,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $20,000,592.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,634,901.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,925,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 269,888 shares valued at $19,904,866. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Datadog Stock Down 4.0 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,415.00 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $184.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.25.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

