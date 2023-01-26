Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Workday by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on Workday to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.47.

Shares of WDAY opened at $174.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $257.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.35 and a 200 day moving average of $158.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

