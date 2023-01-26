Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,603 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 40.3% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $125.69 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $116.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average of $117.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.64%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.89.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

