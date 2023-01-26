Prom (PROM) One Day Volume Hits $2.32 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.68 or 0.00020186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Prom has a market capitalization of $85.34 million and $2.32 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00051620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000256 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00018052 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004307 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00219270 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.59274222 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,725,662.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.