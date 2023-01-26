Prom Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.78 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. Prom has a market capitalization of $87.18 million and $2.78 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.78 or 0.00020711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00051112 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030011 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000234 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017990 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00218547 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.69038709 USD and is up 2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,325,905.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

