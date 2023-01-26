ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,576 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $48,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Synopsys Stock Down 0.0 %

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $349.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.28.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.