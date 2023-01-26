ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,830 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of American Electric Power worth $44,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327,884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,432,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,156,000 after purchasing an additional 466,033 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,551.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 477,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,672,000 after purchasing an additional 448,887 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $92.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.09. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

