ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 511,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,535 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $31,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 245,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 2,020,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,891,000 after acquiring an additional 35,602 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 93.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,183,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDD. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Pinduoduo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PDD opened at $96.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.74. The stock has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $99.30.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.49. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

