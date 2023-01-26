ProShare Advisors LLC Has $225.40 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,568,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.9% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Chevron worth $225,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,219,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,651,311,000 after purchasing an additional 371,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,448,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,223,135,000 after purchasing an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $179.08 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $128.07 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.27 and its 200 day moving average is $166.10.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.71.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.