ProShare Advisors LLC Has $30.71 Million Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,410 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Spire worth $30,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Spire by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 15.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SR opened at $71.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day moving average of $69.87. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). Spire had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

SR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

