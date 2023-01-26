ProShare Advisors LLC Has $34.71 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,892 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Xcel Energy worth $34,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $68.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day moving average of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.