ProShare Advisors LLC Has $42.69 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,413,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,291 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $42,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 21,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,635,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,378,000 after buying an additional 27,134 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 107,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,612 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.0% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 93,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bank of America Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $34.87 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.07. The company has a market capitalization of $279.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.