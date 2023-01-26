ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 155,394 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 155,394 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $39,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

