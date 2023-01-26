ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX) Shares Sold by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,061 shares during the period. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury accounts for about 1.7% of Truadvice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 1,064.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 318,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 291,344 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 20.2% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,314,000 after purchasing an additional 176,385 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the second quarter worth $4,047,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the second quarter worth $2,954,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 96.9% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 152,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 75,009 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Price Performance
Shares of TBX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.77. 14,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,016. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90.
