ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 254,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96,224 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for 0.4% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Up 1.2 %

SSO traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.03. 548,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,749. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $68.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

