Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospector Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prospector Capital stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 286,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Prospector Capital Price Performance

PRSRW stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,835. Prospector Capital has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

