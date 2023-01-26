Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Short Interest Update

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 9,600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PVCT remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 174,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,086. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes. It develops PV-10, an investigational autolytic cancer immunotherapy for adult solid tumor cancers, such as melanoma and gastrointestinal tumors, including hepatocellular carcinoma; colorectal cancer metastatic to the liver; neuroendocrine tumors metastatic to the liver; uveal melanoma metastatic to the liver; and pediatric solid tumor cancers, such as neuroblastoma, Ewing sarcoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, and osteosarcoma.

