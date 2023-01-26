Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (PROV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th.

Provident Financial has a payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of PROV opened at $14.24 on Thursday. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $102.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Provident Financial had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

