Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 6,509.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504,934 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.68% of Independence Realty Trust worth $32,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRT. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Insider Activity

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $18.35.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.80%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Featured Stories

