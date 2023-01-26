Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,226,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,975,982,000 after purchasing an additional 582,339 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,974 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,071,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,197,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 4,904,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,363,000 after purchasing an additional 659,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG opened at $60.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.