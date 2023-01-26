Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Trading Down 0.1%

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating) was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.37 and last traded at $22.37. Approximately 894 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Rating) by 185.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 8.47% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

