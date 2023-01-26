PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 113.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PVH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in PVH by 161.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PVH by 38.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Stock Down 0.8 %

PVH stock opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $105.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.01.

PVH Cuts Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.47. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PVH to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PVH news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

