Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sensata Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ST. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

ST opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $59.53.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,336,520.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maria G. Freve sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $36,127.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,729 shares in the company, valued at $280,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,683 shares of company stock worth $10,119,008 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

