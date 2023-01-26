Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Crane Holdings, Co. Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:CR)

Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Crane in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Crane’s current full-year earnings is $8.13 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Crane’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Crane Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.75.

Crane stock opened at $115.78 on Thursday. Crane has a 12-month low of $82.14 and a 12-month high of $116.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.15.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,274,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

