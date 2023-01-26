Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Increased by Analyst

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Polaris in a report released on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Glaessgen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $10.13 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PII. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $112.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

PII stock opened at $106.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.10 and its 200-day moving average is $107.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $127.37.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 50.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 166,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

