Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Regions Financial in a report released on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RF. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.72.

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 80,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 308,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 85,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 40,147 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 299,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 30,309 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

