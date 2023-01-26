Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Occidental Petroleum Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $9.65 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

OXY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.76.

OXY stock opened at $64.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $36.37 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day moving average is $66.06.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 4.33%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

