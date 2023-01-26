Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Lowered by Analyst

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hemisphere Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Hemisphere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Hemisphere Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital set a C$1.45 price objective on shares of Hemisphere Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Hemisphere Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

CVE HME opened at C$1.36 on Thursday. Hemisphere Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.98 and a 12 month high of C$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$139.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.46.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$23.67 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Hemisphere Energy

In other news, Director Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$63,705.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 495,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$678,835.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

Featured Stories

