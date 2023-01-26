QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target Cut to $58.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on QCRH. Raymond James cut their price objective on QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

QCR Stock Performance

QCRH stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,020. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $46.83 and a fifty-two week high of $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. QCR had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $81.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.87 million. Analysts predict that QCR will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QCR news, Director Brent R. Cobb bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,266,538.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Helling acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.81 per share, with a total value of $47,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,477.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,917 shares of company stock valued at $533,140. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 86.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of QCR by 523.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

