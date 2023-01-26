QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Shares Up 1.3%

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80. 531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.64) to GBX 410 ($5.08) in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

QinetiQ Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56.

QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.76%.

(Get Rating)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Further Reading

