Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

NASDAQ XM traded up $3.26 on Thursday, reaching $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,978,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,840. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.07. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $32.81.

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $377.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.55 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 338.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

